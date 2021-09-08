Left Menu

Philippines defense minister says U.S. treaty needs comprehensive review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST
Philippines defense minister says U.S. treaty needs comprehensive review
  • Country:
  • United States

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday there was a need for a comprehensive review of his country's alliance with the United States.

At an online event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies marking the 70th anniversary of the countries' mutual defense treaty, Lorenzana said there was a need to "upgrade" and "update" the alliance and to make clear the "extent of American commitments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021