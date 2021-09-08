Left Menu

Transgenders' outfit in Odisha seeks more opportunities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:24 IST
Transgenders' outfit in Odisha seeks more opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

A transgenders' organisation in Odisha's Kandhamal has submitted a memorandum to the collector for their effective participation in mainstream activities in the district.

In the memorandum submitted to District Collector Brundha D on Tuesday, the Zilla Kinnar Sangha also demanded the establishment of an exclusive community centre in Phulbani.

The district authorities have assured them to look into their demands, the Sangha's president Payal told reporters.

''After getting legal entity by the apex court, now we are equal with other genders,'' one of the outfit members said.

''If we can successfully run a self-help group, why can't the administration give us more opportunities to show our efficacy in all fields,'' the outfit member said.

The Odisha Police had earlier this year opened its doors to transgenders, seeking their applications for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and ruled that they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Parliament had also enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide the community with equal rights akin to other human beings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021