Transgenders' outfit in Odisha seeks more opportunities

A transgenders' organisation in Odisha's Kandhamal has submitted a memorandum to the collector for their effective participation in mainstream activities in the district.

In the memorandum submitted to District Collector Brundha D on Tuesday, the Zilla Kinnar Sangha also demanded the establishment of an exclusive community centre in Phulbani.

The district authorities have assured them to look into their demands, the Sangha's president Payal told reporters.

''After getting legal entity by the apex court, now we are equal with other genders,'' one of the outfit members said.

''If we can successfully run a self-help group, why can't the administration give us more opportunities to show our efficacy in all fields,'' the outfit member said.

The Odisha Police had earlier this year opened its doors to transgenders, seeking their applications for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and ruled that they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Parliament had also enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide the community with equal rights akin to other human beings.

