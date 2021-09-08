Left Menu

Armed men loot Rs 2.5 lakh from LIC agent in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:52 IST
Armed men loot Rs 2.5 lakh from LIC agent in Jharkhand
Unidentified armed men on Wednesday looted Rs 2.5 lakh from an LIC agent in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The accused followed the man while he came out of a bank branch and snatched a bag containing the money from him around 11 AM at the busy Zila Parishad Chowk, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chote said.

He was going to deposit the cash at the main branch of LIC in Hazaribag, only 100 metres away.

CCTV footages are being scrutinised and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the officer added.

