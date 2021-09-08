Left Menu

MP: EOW attaches retd IDA engineer's unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5cr

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing EOW has started the process of attaching unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a retired engineer of the Indore Development Authority IDA and his family following the orders of a local court, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:20 IST
MP: EOW attaches retd IDA engineer's unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has started the process of attaching unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a retired engineer of the Indore Development Authority (IDA) and his family following the orders of a local court, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint of corruption, the EOW had raided the premises belonging to the former IDA engineer in 2010, a few months before he was due for retirement, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, the EOW's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhananjay Shah said assets purchased in the name of former IDA executive engineer Vimal Kumar Gangwal and his family members are being attached following the recent orders of the court. Assets such as luxurious buildings, shops and agricultural land at 18 places in Indore are being attached, he said, adding that movable properties worth Rs 66 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, are also being added.

The EOW was able to prove in the court that all these assets were disproportionate to Gangwal's known source of income during government service, the official said.

The raids were conducted a few months before Gangwal's retirement from the IDA, he said. According to Shah, the chargesheet in this case was presented under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other legal provisions in the local court during 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021