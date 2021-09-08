MP: EOW attaches retd IDA engineer's unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5cr

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has started the process of attaching unaccounted assets worth Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a retired engineer of the Indore Development Authority (IDA) and his family following the orders of a local court, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint of corruption, the EOW had raided the premises belonging to the former IDA engineer in 2010, a few months before he was due for retirement, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, the EOW's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhananjay Shah said assets purchased in the name of former IDA executive engineer Vimal Kumar Gangwal and his family members are being attached following the recent orders of the court. Assets such as luxurious buildings, shops and agricultural land at 18 places in Indore are being attached, he said, adding that movable properties worth Rs 66 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, are also being added.

The EOW was able to prove in the court that all these assets were disproportionate to Gangwal's known source of income during government service, the official said.

The raids were conducted a few months before Gangwal's retirement from the IDA, he said. According to Shah, the chargesheet in this case was presented under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other legal provisions in the local court during 2016.

