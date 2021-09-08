Left Menu

Russia to send ambassadors to Afghan government inauguration - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:32 IST
  • Russia

Russia will be represented by ambassadors' level officials at the new Afghanistan's government inauguration, the RIA news agency quoted speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, as saying on Wednesday.

Foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a U.S. bounty on their head.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

