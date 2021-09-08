CM Kejriwal back in Delhi after 10 days at meditation retreat

Returning to Delhi after spending 10 days at a meditation retreat in Jaipur, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he felt ''rejuvenated''.

The chief minister reached Delhi this evening from the Rajasthan capital, official sources said.

Kejriwal had gone to Vipassana Sadhana Centre located in the Galtaji area of Jaipur on August 29.

''Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10-day Vipassana course,'' he said in a tweet.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental wellbeing.

During his stay at the retreat, he was completely cut off from political activities, the sources said.

Kejriwal is a regular practitioner of Vipassana and has attended sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru in past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practice vipassana for 10 days.

The next year, he had gone to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

In Kejriwal's absence, Deputy Chief Miniter Manish Sisodia was carrying out his duties, AAP source said.

