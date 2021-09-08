Man choked to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 50-year-old man was allegedly choked to death by unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Borejhadi village under Bakani police station, they said.

The deceased, identified as Rai Sigh Gurjar, a resident of Borejhadi village, owned a huge stock of cattle in his house in the village, police said.

On receiving information by the sarpanch of the village around 4 am on Wednesday, police reached the spot and recovered the body, which bore marks of scratches around his neck, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Ibrahim said, adding that it is likely that he was choked to death. Gurjar's son, in his complaint, alleged that some unidentified persons choked his father to death while he was sleeping in the foreyard of their hut, he said.

However, he did not name any suspect, the SHO added.

The police lodged a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated investigation to trace the accused in the matter, he said.

