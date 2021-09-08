Left Menu

Minor girl raped by relative in Chhattisgarh; accused held

PTI | Korba | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:28 IST
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place in July, but a case was filed by the victim's family three days ago and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The accused (28) took his niece, who was playing with her brother outside her home in Korba town, inside the residence and raped her, Manikpur Police Chowki In-charge Sanat Sonwani said.

The victim narrated the incident to her parents on August 8, but they couldn't muster courage to lodge a complaint, he said.

Finally on September 5, they approached the police and a case of rape was lodged against the accused, who was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, Sonwani said.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he added.

