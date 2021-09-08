Left Menu

Italy's Draghi, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghan crisis, G20 summit

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:19 IST
Italy's Draghi, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghan crisis, G20 summit
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed on Wednesday the Afghan crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of a G20 summit to be held in Rome on Oct. 30-31, Draghi's office said. The "comprehensive" phone conversation explored possible steps to be taken by the international community, including the G20, over Afghanistan and Draghi renewed an invitation to Erdogan to take part in the Rome Summit, it said.

The situation in Libya and a further strengthening of Italian-Turkish partnerships across sectors were also discussed.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

