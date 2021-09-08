Italy's Draghi, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghan crisis, G20 summit
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed on Wednesday the Afghan crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of a G20 summit to be held in Rome on Oct. 30-31, Draghi's office said. The "comprehensive" phone conversation explored possible steps to be taken by the international community, including the G20, over Afghanistan and Draghi renewed an invitation to Erdogan to take part in the Rome Summit, it said.
The situation in Libya and a further strengthening of Italian-Turkish partnerships across sectors were also discussed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Draghi
- Libya
- Italian
- Mario Draghi
- Erdogan
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Turkish
- Rome
ALSO READ
Legitimacy of any future Afghan govt depends on Taliban's approach to prevent nation from being 'base for terrorism': Biden
Trump slams Biden's Afghan policy, says thousands of terrorists might have been airlifted out of Kabul
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden
WRAPUP 14-Biden pushes for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout as threat of attacks rises