Chhattisgarh to issue domicile certificates to those studying outside state

Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided that domicile certificates will be issued to those who are studying outside the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-09-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 06:41 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided that domicile certificates will be issued to those who are studying outside the state. This decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday. Several important decisions were also taken during the meeting.

The cabinet has decided to supply 70 per cent of the annual requirement of raw materials to the industries established under the new industrial policy 2019-24, through Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Association, according to the state Directorate of Public Relations (DPR). Any resident of Chhattisgarh holding a certificate of 'Naxal Affected Person' duly issued by the Collector, on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police of the concerned district, while travelling by bus within the state will be provided 50 per cent discount on the passenger fare.

The cabinet also announced that National Tribal Dance Festival will be organised from 28 October to 1 November Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, which will be followed by exhibition and documentaries on October 31 on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as per the DPR. All the Kharif crops from Kharif year 2021-22 will be included under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Under the scheme, an exchange grant of Rs 9000 per acre per year will be provided to the farmers producing agriculture and horticulture crops in the Kharif season.

The cabinet has given permission to formulate Chhattisgarh Film Policy-2021. The main objective of the film policy is to make Chhattisgarh a film-friendly state, to develop Chhattisgarh as a central hub for film shooting. Bastar, Sarguja and Bilaspur Special Junior Staff Selection Board have been constituted by the state government in the scheduled areas of the state for appointment of localities on the Grade III-IV posts of district cadre.

Reservation percentage and rules for SC, ST and other backward classes of the newly-formed district Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and divided Bilaspur district from undivided Bilaspur district was approved. Sanskriti Parishad, Sahitya Akademi will have nine members instead of the chairman and 8 members.

"Besides, amendment in honorarium and allowances of Sahitya Akademi, Kala Akademi, Adivasi and Lok Kala Akademi, Chhattisgarh Film Development Corporation, Chhattisgarh Official Language Commission and Chhattisgarh Sindhi Academy was also approved," said the DPR. The Cabinet approved the proposal to revise the amount of compounding fee under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 as amended in 2019. (ANI)

