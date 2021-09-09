Five Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Five Naxals, three of them allegedly involved in torching machines and a vehicle engaged in the construction of a water treatment plant, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

Three cadres were apprehended from a forest between Kader and Japeli villages under Naimed police station areas, while two others were nabbed in the jungles of Munder village in Mirtur police station limits, an official said.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and district police were involved in these operations that took place on Wednesday in the district, located around 400 km from capital Raipur, he said.

Ultras Kamlu Oyam (23), Manish Kalmu (26), and Guudu Hemla (30), who was nabbed from Naimed, were allegedly involved in torching four machines and a vehicle engaged in the construction of a water treatment plant near Mingachal river in April this year, he said.

Similarly, Bijja alias Bija Kadti and Kopa Oyami, both 47 years old, were rounded up in Mirtur, the official said.

Kadti was allegedly involved in killing a former sarpanch in 2008 in Talnar village, while Oyami was wanted in connection with the murder of a civilian in 2007 in Phulgatta village, he added.

