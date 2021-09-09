Left Menu

Efforts on to resolve border dispute with Assam: Mizoram minister

The state government had in 2018 constituted a core committee to study and assess the state boundary. It was re-constituted with chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaunog as the chairman in 2019, he said.The core committee is currently doing research and analysis on the state border by collecting topo-sheets and important documents related to the state boundary with Assam, Lalchamliana said, replying to a query from Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:34 IST
Efforts on to resolve border dispute with Assam: Mizoram minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has devised strategies and making massive efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute with neighbouring Assam, state Home Minister Lalchamliana told the assembly on Thursday. The state government had in 2018 constituted a core committee to study and assess the state boundary. It was re-constituted with chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaunog as the chairman in 2019, he said.

''The core committee is currently doing research and analysis on the state border by collecting topo-sheets and important documents related to the state boundary with Assam,'' Lalchamliana said, replying to a query from Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte. The state government has already appointed a nodal officer on the border issue and submitted a report to the Centre as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instruction, he said.

According to the home minister, the state government has also constituted a team to compile important documents, supportive of Mizoram's stand on the border issue and it will be tabled before experts from Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies when they visit the state.

A boundary committee involving all political parties and NGOs, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, has also been formed recently to deal with the issue, Lalchamliana said.

On Wednesday, the home minister claimed in the assembly that Assam has encroached and is currently occupying a vast area of lands belonging to at least 20 farmers from Kolasib district.

These lands are located in Aitlang area, bordering Assam's Hailakandi district, and Buarchep and Phainuam areas on the border with Assam's Cachar district, the home minister had said.

''There is no report of any encroachment from the neighbouring state at Thinghlun in western Mizoram's Mamit district, which borders Assam's Karimganj district,'' Lalchamliana was quoted as saying by assembly officials.

Mizoram's three districts -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

Tension escalated on July 26 when police forces of both states exchanged fire, leaving at least six police personnel and a civilian from Assam dead and more than 60 people injured.

The boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states is a long-standing issue and several attempts to resolve it since 1994 have yielded little result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021