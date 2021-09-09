Left Menu

German finance ministry says supports probe into FIU

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:54 IST
German finance ministry says supports probe into FIU
The German finance ministry said on Thursday it supports an investigation by prosecutors into the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and noted that suspicion is not directed at the ministry's employees after its offices were raided.

"The finance ministry naturally fully supports the authorities," it said in a statement "The underlying suspicion is expressly not directed against employees of the finance ministry."

