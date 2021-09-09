Left Menu

Man arrested for shooting mother dead in Mundka area

His mother used to warn him to mend his ways and gradually there were arguments between them on a daily basis, the officer said.On the night of the incident, Roshni again pulled up her son.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:20 IST
Man arrested for shooting mother dead in Mundka area
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Mundka area after being on the run for seven days, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Sandeep (34) had allegedly killed his mother on September 1 during a heated exchange with her and had since then been on the run. He worked as a driver earlier but was unemployed lately. He had also become addicted to alcohol and was often pulled up by his 55-year-old mother, Roshni, for it. Even on the night of the incident, the two had a heated argument over Sandeep’s addiction and his ways, which led him to lose his cool and open fire at his mother. The bullet pierced through her throat. He then went out of his house shouting that he shot his mother, police said.

She was taken to the Action Balaji Hospital in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar by a relative, Pardeep, who lives nearby. She succumbed during the course of her treatment, the officer said.

''Sandeep was arrested on September 7 after a chase which involved raids at more than 100 hideouts, analysis of about 150 CCTV cameras, interrogation of more than 400 people,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Police said Sandeep had married his wife Ritu in 2013 and the couple had a five-year-old daughter. Soon after marriage, their relationship deteriorated and Ritu started living with her parents, while the child stayed with Sandeep and his mother, police said.

''During questioning, Sandeep disclosed that he got addicted to drinking after he quit his job as a driver. His mother used to warn him to mend his ways and gradually there were arguments between them on a daily basis,'' the officer said.

On the night of the incident, Roshni again pulled up her son. She locked her granddaughter inside the bathroom to ensure that she did not get in harm's way if the situation spiralled out of control, Singh said.

Sandeep also discarded his phone before running away to prevent being traced, he added. Two country-made firearms, one dummy pistol, 13 live cartridges, six empty cartridges were seized in the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021