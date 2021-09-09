Man arrested for shooting mother dead in Mundka area

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Mundka area after being on the run for seven days, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Sandeep (34) had allegedly killed his mother on September 1 during a heated exchange with her and had since then been on the run. He worked as a driver earlier but was unemployed lately. He had also become addicted to alcohol and was often pulled up by his 55-year-old mother, Roshni, for it. Even on the night of the incident, the two had a heated argument over Sandeep’s addiction and his ways, which led him to lose his cool and open fire at his mother. The bullet pierced through her throat. He then went out of his house shouting that he shot his mother, police said.

She was taken to the Action Balaji Hospital in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar by a relative, Pardeep, who lives nearby. She succumbed during the course of her treatment, the officer said.

''Sandeep was arrested on September 7 after a chase which involved raids at more than 100 hideouts, analysis of about 150 CCTV cameras, interrogation of more than 400 people,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Police said Sandeep had married his wife Ritu in 2013 and the couple had a five-year-old daughter. Soon after marriage, their relationship deteriorated and Ritu started living with her parents, while the child stayed with Sandeep and his mother, police said.

''During questioning, Sandeep disclosed that he got addicted to drinking after he quit his job as a driver. His mother used to warn him to mend his ways and gradually there were arguments between them on a daily basis,'' the officer said.

On the night of the incident, Roshni again pulled up her son. She locked her granddaughter inside the bathroom to ensure that she did not get in harm's way if the situation spiralled out of control, Singh said.

Sandeep also discarded his phone before running away to prevent being traced, he added. Two country-made firearms, one dummy pistol, 13 live cartridges, six empty cartridges were seized in the case, he said.

