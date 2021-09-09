Housing society's 8 security guards arrested for assaulting residents

Eight men of a private security agency were Thursday arrested for assaulting two residents of a housing society in Noida, police said. The security guards have been charged with making culpable homicide bid and rioting over the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 on Wednesday, the police said. A video of the violence had also surfaced on social media, prompting Police Commissioner Alok Singh to order a probe into the matter and the verification of the agency's license.

Nearly the minute-long video begins and ends abruptly purportedly, It showed the uniformed security men taking on two residents, who were in shorts and t-shirts at the entry point on the ground floor of a building.

One of the residents fought back with a wooden stick, prompting several guards to rush back and hit the man, who was held by his neck by another one of the staffers, the video showed.

Another resident who came to the rescue of the man also got hit in the milieu before all security guards left.

''Eight security guards engaged by CISS Bureau private security agency who were deployed at Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 Noida have been arrested for assaulting society resident Suresh Kumar with sticks and rods,'' a police spokesperson said. ''An argument had started between the guards and Kumar over handing over of a shaft key of the residential tower. The security guards admitted to having attacked the man in a rage,'' the spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 39 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147, 148 (both related to rioting), 504 (intentional insult), the police said.

