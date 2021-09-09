Left Menu

German finance ministry raided in money laundering probe

German prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on Thursday as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the government’s anti-money laundering agency. The probe into the Financial Intelligence Unit, an agency of the finance ministry under SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, is looking at whether the division failed to act on warnings from banks of possible money laundering.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:47 IST
German finance ministry raided in money laundering probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on Thursday as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the government's anti-money laundering agency.

The probe into the Financial Intelligence Unit, an agency of the finance ministry under SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, is looking at whether the division failed to act on warnings from banks of possible money laundering. The raids come at a pivotal moment for Scholz, who opinion polls suggest has a good chance of becoming German chancellor in national elections on Sept 26.

The FIU along with the Germany's financial regulator, Bafin, both units of the finance ministry, have previously been criticised for failing to detect problems at payments company Wirecard, which collapsed in the country's biggest post-war fraud scandal. A spokesman for the public prosecutors said they launched the inquiry after receiving complaints that the FIU had not acted on millions of euros of suspect transactions, including to Africa, between 2018 and 2020.

He said they had searched the ministries to see whether the agency had been told to ignore the suspect money flows. Prosecutors said the agency was alerted by banks because of concerns the money was linked to trafficking of arms and drugs and terrorism financing, saying that the FIU took note of the report but did not forward it to law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors said they were also looking into the fact that since the FIU took over control of money laundering in 2017, reports of suspicious activity have dropped drastically. They said that previous searches of the FIU had revealed that there had been extensive communication with the ministries that were searched on Thursday.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it supported the investigation and noted that suspicion was not directed at the ministry's employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021