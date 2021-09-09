Left Menu

State TV: Zimbabwean ambassador to Iran dies

Zimbabwes ambassador to Iran has died, state TV reported on Thursday.The report did not give a cause of death for Christopher Mapanga, who began his mission to Tehran in 2018.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran has died, state TV reported on Thursday.

The report did not give a cause of death for Christopher Mapanga, who began his mission to Tehran in 2018. Mapanga began his mission to Tehran in 2018. Earlier, he had been ambassador to Egypt. Reportedly, he was suffering from liver disease.

It's the second death of a foreign diplomat in Tehran in less than six months.

In May, Iranian police started investigating the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after reportedly falling from a high rise in Tehran. The Swiss woman, in her 50s, fell from the upper floors of a 20-story building in which she lived in northern Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

