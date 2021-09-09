Left Menu

HC seeks response from Centre on plea of Subrata Roy's wife against LOC

The petition said that Swapna Roy, a citizen of Republic of Macedonia, is a law-abiding person having no criminal antecedent and the LOC was issued solely on account of her status as the wife of the Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar who, along with certain companies under the group, is facing a probe by statutory bodies for alleged financial irregularities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:51 IST
HC seeks response from Centre on plea of Subrata Roy's wife against LOC
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the Centre on the petition by 72-year-old Swapna Roy, wife of Sahara Chief Subrata Roy, challenging a look-out circular against her by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice and also sought the SFIO's stand on the petition which would be heard next on November 7. Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, appearing for Swapna Roy, said that there are no justifiable reasons for the issuance of an LOC against her as there are no pending complaints against her and she has not been called for any investigation since January 2020. Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia appeared on behalf of the Centre. The petition said that Swapna Roy, a citizen of Republic of Macedonia, is a law-abiding person having no criminal antecedent and the LOC was issued solely on account of her status as the wife of the Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar who, along with certain companies under the group, is facing a probe by statutory bodies for alleged financial irregularities. The plea further said that the entire property and assets of the Sahara Group has already been attached by SEBI and all the directors of the concerned companies are residing in India and regularly appearing before SFIO and other statutory bodies for the purpose of investigation. In the petition, she claimed that her fundamental right to travel, enshrined under Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution of India, has been illegally curtailed, without any basis in law and or fact and without following the due procedure established by law.PTI ADS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021