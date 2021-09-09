2 sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering vegetable vendor over Rs 1,000 loan
A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on each of the two convicts.Government lawyer Amit Tyagi said the vegetable vendor, Daryao Singh, was shot dead by Raju, Praveen and Virender Verma on December 12, 2002.
A court here sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a vegetable vendor in 2002 over a Rs 1,000 loan. A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on each of the two convicts.
Government lawyer Amit Tyagi said the vegetable vendor, Daryao Singh, was shot dead by Raju, Praveen and Virender Verma on December 12, 2002. Verma died during the coursse of the trial.
The case was made on the basis of a complaint by Ram Dulari, Singh's wife, according to whose testimony her husband was attacked in their house and was killed over a dispute of Rs 1000 loan.
