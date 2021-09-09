CBI registers case in Rupa Tirkey suicide

CBI which is probing the alleged suicide of police sub-inspector Rupa Tirkey has registered a case in connection with it.

The case, which was registered on September 7, was lodged on the directive of Jharkhand High Court.

CBI deputy superintendent of police P Goirola has been entrusted to investigate and report the case, an official said.

Tirkey was found hanging at her official residence in Sahebganj district on May 3.

Jharkhand police had stated it as a case of suicide but 26-year-old Rupa's father, Devendra Orson claimed that it was a case for abetment of suicide.

Sahebgunj police had booked the case under section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide) and arrested a police officer in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)