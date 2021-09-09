Newborn abducted from Ahmedabad hospital week ago recovered; woman held

After a week-long operation involving over 70 police personnel, the Ahmedabad police on Thursday recovered a newborn girl abducted from Sola Civil Hospital and arrested the alleged kidnapper, a childless woman, said officials.

The accused, Nagmabanu Ghori, a resident of the Sarkhej area here, allegedly kidnapped the then two-day-old baby last week as she did not have her own child despite seven years of marriage and was recently divorced, they said.

The girl was abducted from the third floor of Sola Civil Hospital, situated on SG Highway, in the wee hours of September 2, police have said.

She was born to a city-based woman on August 31 in the civil hospital, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, R V Asari.

Primary investigation revealed someone kidnapped the infant at around 2 am on September 2 when the mother was asleep.

''While scanning the hospital's CCTV footage, the police spotted a middle-aged woman leaving the hospital gate at around 3 am with a newborn baby. She then took a lift on a scooter.

''To trace her, we formed multiple teams consisting of around 70 personnel. They scanned footage of over 500 CCTV cameras covering the entire route on SG Highway,'' Asari told reporters.

More than 350 people were questioned to get clues about the kidnapper, the IPS officer said.

''From the footage, we learnt that the woman alighted at Thaltej crossroads and then boarded an auto-rickshaw till Sanand circle near Sarkhej village. Our teams questioned over 150 auto drivers and 200 locals to get clues. We then received a tip-off that one Nagma, living near Kazi mosque in Sarkhej, was in possession of a newborn,'' said Asari.

Based on the tip-off, the Sola police nabbed Nagmabanu Ghori and recovered the girl from her possession. The infant was then handed over to the couple, he said.

''The accused woman had been longing for a child as she was a divorcee and did not have her own baby. This led her to plan the kidnapping,'' said Asari.

