Left Menu

Lucknow top cop's say sought over failure in replying to bail plea of anti-CAA riot accused

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:04 IST
Lucknow top cop's say sought over failure in replying to bail plea of anti-CAA riot accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought the Lucknow police chief’s explanation on the prosecution’s failure in replying to an anticipatory bail plea of a Shia cleric, who faced arrest in a rioting case but ended up evading it for over two months due to the court’s interim order against the arrest.

A court passes an interim order to any person for a brief period and then follows it up with its final order after considering replies of various parties.

On an anticipatory bail plea of Shia cleric Syed Kalbe Sibtain alias Noori, a Lucknow bench of the high court had on July 31 this year given an interim relief of the protection of arrest in a case of rioting, arson and damage to public properties during an anti-CAA protest in 2019.

While giving the interim relief to the cleric, the bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh had asked the prosecution to file its reply to Noori’s plea.

Since July 31, Noori bail plea was listed several times for hearing but the prosecution failed to file its reply during all these days, leading to an extension of the relief to the riot case accused.

As Noori’s plea came up for hearing on Thursday, the court noticed that the prosecution was yet to file its reply.

This led the court to quiz the prosecution counsel who blamed the city police top brass’ failure to give him proper instruction on the issue for his inability to file the reply.

This led the bench to direct the Lucknow police commissioner to file an affidavit in two weeks, explaining the Police Department’s failure to give proper instruction to the prosecution counsel.

The bench also stipulated that if the Lucknow police commissioner fails to file the affidavit, he will have to be personally present in the court to explain his failure on the next date of the case on September 27.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, the CP is directed to file his personal affidavit within two weeks from today explaining therein as to why despite letters and telephonic conversations, the necessary assistance was not given to the state counsel in such a serious matter when the applicant-accused is enjoying the interim protection in the anticipatory bail for such a long time,” the bench said in its order.

Noori's name figures in the FIR along with 26 other named and over 2,000 unknown accused in the anti-CAA riot in December 2019 in Lucknow against the changes in the citizenship Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021