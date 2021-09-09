Left Menu

Pak FM Qureshi urges global community to have positive engagement with Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:32 IST
Pak FM Qureshi urges global community to have positive engagement with Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to have a positive engagement with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs.

Qureshi, who received Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held delegation-level talks on Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Qureshi “urged the international community to enhance its positive engagement with Afghanistan through constructive actions.” Re-emphasising the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring the economic stability of Afghanistan, he stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional peace and security.

Qureshi emphasised on the importance of stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and precluding any mass exodus.

Discussing bilateral relations, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Qatar, based on shared faith, values and mutual respect.

Al-Thani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and diversifying bilateral ties, underscoring Qatar’s commitment to maintain a close contact with Pakistan on bilateral and regional matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021