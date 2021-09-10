Left Menu

Thane corporators want fast-track court to try man who attacked civic official

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:16 IST
Thane corporators want fast-track court to try man who attacked civic official
The general body of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sought setting up of a fast-track court and appointment of a special public prosecutor to handle the criminal case related to the attack on a woman assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) by a hawker last week, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Thursday.

The Mayor said a resolution to this effect was passed at a general body meeting of the corporation held on Wednesday.

Kalpita Pimple, the AMC of the Majiwada-Manpada area, was overseeing removal of unauthorized hawkers at Kasarvadavali junction in the city last week when a hawker attacked her and her bodyguard with a knife.

The civic official lost three of her fingers and received head injuries in the attack.

The assailant, Amar Yadav, was later arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), police had said.

The TMC general body asked the civic administration to take up with the Maharashtra government the issue of setting up a fast- track court to try the accused and appointment of a special public prosecutor, Mhaske said.

