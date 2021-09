Lawyers slam Cape Verde ruling on Venezuela envoy as 'constitutional suicide'

Cape Verde has committed "constitutional suicide" by allowing the extradition of businessman and envoy Alex Saab to the United States on charges of laundering money for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Saab's lawyers said on Thursday.

Saab was on his way to Iran last year to negotiate shipments of fuel and humanitarian food supplies to Venezuela amid U.S. sanctions on the South America country when he was detained at a Cape Verde refueling stop. The West African nation's highest court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that Saab, a Colombian national, should be extradited to the United States.

"This sentence ... symbolizes the death of the rule of law so dear to Cape Verdeans, serving purely political interests according to an agenda dictated by Washington," Saab's legal team said in a statement sent to Reuters. "It is constitutional suicide!"

Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca, in comments to reporters, denied there had been political pressure in the case. "I always say that in Cape Verde, neither the government nor the president of the republic interfere in judicial decisions," he said. "As President of the Republic, I reaffirm that we have very credible democratic rule of law, respected everywhere. One of the pillars is the judicial system, and this judicial system worked."

The State Department says Saab was helping Maduro organize trade deals that undermined Washington's sanctions program, which was created to force Maduro from power. U.S. prosecutors accuse Saab of bribing Venezuelan officials to take advantage of the state-controlled exchange rate and of transferring $350 million in illegally obtained funds to overseas accounts. Saab denies the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)