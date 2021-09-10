Left Menu

J-K LG expresses gratitude to PM Modi over announcement of availability of credit for High-Density Plantation Scheme

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for announcing the availability of credit for the High-Density Plantation Scheme (HDPS) under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for announcing the availability of credit for the High-Density Plantation Scheme (HDPS) under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme. "My deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar for announcing the availability of credit for High-Density Plantation Scheme (HDPS) under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme," tweeted the LG's Office quoting Manoj Sinha.

The LG informed that 50 per cent of capital support is being provided by Jammu and Kashmir government under the HDPS. "The 50% capital support is being provided by J&K Govt under HDPS. Now Inclusion of HDPS under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme will make available credit on interest subvention of 3% per annum for 7 years," the LG's Office tweeted.

Sinha said that the credit guarantee coverage will be available for this financing facility under Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises Scheme for loan up to Rs 2 crore. "This step will be a huge booster for achieving target of 5500Ha of High-Density Plantation for next 5 years," he said. (ANI)

