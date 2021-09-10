Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad's Sardardham Bhavan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase - II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel), on September 11 at 11 am.

Updated: 10-09-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase - II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel), on September 11 at 11 am. An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

It further said that Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

