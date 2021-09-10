Maha: 3 killed in 2 lightning incidents in Nagpur
Lightning killed three people in two separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.
In the first incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, Chankapur residents Anuj Kushwaha (20) and Saksham Gotiphode (14) died after being struck by lightning on a football ground, a Khaparkheda police station official said.
In the second incident, which took place in Tarodi village in Mauda tehsil on Thursday evening, a woman named Pushpa Bagde (45) was killed in a lightning strike, while three people sustained serious injuries, an Aroli police station official said.
