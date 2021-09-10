Left Menu

Maha: 3 killed in 2 lightning incidents in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:13 IST
Maha: 3 killed in 2 lightning incidents in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Lightning killed three people in two separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, Chankapur residents Anuj Kushwaha (20) and Saksham Gotiphode (14) died after being struck by lightning on a football ground, a Khaparkheda police station official said.

In the second incident, which took place in Tarodi village in Mauda tehsil on Thursday evening, a woman named Pushpa Bagde (45) was killed in a lightning strike, while three people sustained serious injuries, an Aroli police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021