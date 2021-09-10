CBI court denies bail to Azam Khan in Jal Nigam recruitment scam

A special CBI court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of former minister Mohammad Azam Khan in connection with the recruitment scam in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

Passing the order, Judge Manoj Pandey said the offences are very serious in nature and hence, he is not entitled to bail.

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case had filed a charge sheet after investigation following an FIR lodged at the SIT police station by Inspector Atal Bihari on April 25, 2018.

Khan was the urban development minister in the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav and it was alleged that norms were not followed in the recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nijam.

Khan, who was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital here, was discharged during the day and sent back to Sitapur jail.

The 72-year-old leader had been recuperating at Medanta Hospital since July 19 following Covid syndrome, difficulty in breathing and weakness.

He was sent back to Sitapur jail, where he was lodged after a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, were filed against him in Rampur. PTI CORR SNS SNE

