Left Menu

Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S.

Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain's High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, accusing him and others including President Nicolas Maduro of running a cocaine cartel.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:45 IST
Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S.

Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain's High Court said on Friday.

U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, accusing him and others including President Nicolas Maduro of running a cocaine cartel. He and Maduro have both rejected the accusations. After the High Court approved Carvajal's extradition in late 2019, he went into hiding.

The narco-terrorism conspiracy charge carries a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and the cocaine importing conspiracy charge carries a 10-year minimum, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in a statement on Friday. Any sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, Strauss added.

On Thursday, Spanish police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration tracked him down to a house in the outskirts of Madrid and broke down an armor-plated door to find him inside. Nicknamed "El Pollo" (The Chicken), Carvajal had been switching his hiding place every three months and living a life of total isolation, not going outside or even looking out of the window, police said.

He had undergone several operations to modify his appearance and police said they had found fake moustaches, beards and wigs at the house. Carvajal's lawyer in Spain, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, said Carvajal filed a request for asylum in Spain, which could delay his extradition.

The Spanish Justice Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carvajal denounced Maduro in 2019, and U.S. officials have said they believe he has a "treasure trove https://www.reuters.com/article/us-spain-venezuela/former-venezuelan-general-with-treasure-trove-of-intelligence-arrested-for-drug-trafficking-idUSKCN1RO22U " of details about Maduro.

Venezuela's information ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021