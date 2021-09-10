Manipur militant outfit chief gunned down

Letminthang Haokip, the self-styled commander-in-chief of militant organisation Socialist Democratic Front of Kukiland (SDFK), was gunned down in an operation conducted by security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police shot the militant leader dead during an exchange of fire in Khominthang village early on Friday, a release said.

His associate was seriously injured in the operation and subsequently hospitalised, it said, adding that the militant leader's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Three 9mm pistols, 282 cartridges and a two-wheeler were seized, it added.

