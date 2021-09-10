French President Macron welcomes formation of new Lebanon government
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he welcomed the formation of a new government in Lebanon, and added it was vital that Lebanon's politicians stuck to engagements necessary to undertake key reforms.
On Friday, Lebanese leaders agreed on a new government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati, after a year of feuding over cabinet seats that has exacerbated a devastating economic collapse, opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.
