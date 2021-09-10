Left Menu

President Kovind to lay foundation stone of UP National Law University, new building complex of Allahabad HC tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to lay the foundation stones of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:56 IST
President Kovind to lay foundation stone of UP National Law University, new building complex of Allahabad HC tomorrow
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, on August 26, President Ram Nath Kovind went on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh by a special train and inaugurated several programs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

