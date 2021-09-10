Left Menu

Nine members of Pardi gang held, illegal arms seized

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested seven members of the Pardi Gang who are involved in murder, robbery, burglary cases and seized illegal arms from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested seven members of the Pardi Gang who are involved in murder, robbery, burglary cases and seized illegal arms from their possession. An FIR in the matter was registered under section 25/54/59 (The Arms Act), said the police.

On receiving information that the gang was going to gather at Delhi Chalo Park for planning and committing burglary at night, the Delhi Police Crime Branch caught went and arrested them from the spot. They seized three country-made pistols, nine live cartridges and housebreaking equipment from them, officials said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

