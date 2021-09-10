Left Menu

Do not use ‘eda’ or ‘edi’ while talking to public, says Kerala police chief in new order

Kerala Police chief Anil Kant on Friday issued a circular asking all police officials in the state to behave politely with the public and not use eda or edi while talking to them.Eda or edi is a colloquial manner of addressing one another.

10-09-2021
Kerala Police chief Anil Kant on Friday issued a circular asking all police officials in the state to behave politely with the public and not use ‘eda’ or ‘edi’ while talking to them.

Eda or ‘edi’ is a colloquial manner of addressing one another. It is used among friends and foes equally with changes in modulation depending upon the situation.

Eda or edi is considered disrespectful when addressing an elderly person or unknown person.

Kant, in the circular, stated that police officers should behave in a civilised and humble manner while dealing with the public.

''No unparliamentary words should be used during any interaction with the public. Directions have been issued not to use ‘eda' or ‘edi’ while talking to people,'' the state police department said in a release.

The move comes following a recent order of the Kerala High Court asking the state police not to use disrespectful terms while interacting with the citizens.

The court's direction came while hearing a plea alleging police atrocities.

The circular also said that the District Special Branch will closely observe the behaviour of police with the public and impolite behaviour will immediately warrant action by the unit head concerned.

