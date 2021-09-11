Left Menu

Xi tells Biden that U.S. and China should respect each other's concerns - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-09-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 01:08 IST
Xi tells Biden that U.S. and China should respect each other's concerns - Xinhua
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday, saying the two countries should respect each other's core concerns and properly manage differences, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi suggested to Biden that the countries should continue with contact and dialogue and cooperate on issues like climate change, epidemic prevention and control and economic recovery, as well as major international and regional issues, Xinhua added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021