Xi tells Biden that U.S. and China should respect each other's concerns - Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday, saying the two countries should respect each other's core concerns and properly manage differences, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi suggested to Biden that the countries should continue with contact and dialogue and cooperate on issues like climate change, epidemic prevention and control and economic recovery, as well as major international and regional issues, Xinhua added.
