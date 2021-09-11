Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and perform 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 05:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and perform 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing. Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister's office.

Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

