Paint-chemical factory gutted in major fire in Maha's Boisar; nobody injured

A factory manufacturing paints and chemicals was completely gutted in a massive fire in an industrial area at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said.Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out around 2 am at the unit located in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell.It was a major fire and the flames could be seen from a distance.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:18 IST
''It was a major fire and the flames could be seen from a distance. Due to it, several drums containing paints exploded, which created a loud sound. Since Friday was a holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, only two guards were present in the premises when the incident occurred,'' he said. Three fire engines of the MIDC fire station were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after over three hours, he added. Apart from the local fire brigade staff, teams of the disaster control cell and the police went to the site after being alerted. ''Cooling operation is currently underway. The fire at the factory generated foul smell in the area,'' Kadam said.

The cause of the fire is being probed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

