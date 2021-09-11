Left Menu

India, Australia emphasise on shared vision of free, open inclusive Indo-Pacific

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:18 IST
India, Australia emphasise on shared vision of free, open inclusive Indo-Pacific
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the joint statement after the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Australia on Saturday emphasized their shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, and also the importance of combating terrorism without compromise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh held the 'two-plus-two talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.

At a press event after the talks, Singh said the partnership between India and Australia was based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He said that during the talks, a rules-based order was emphasized upon.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed future collaboration to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar also asserted the importance of combating terrorism without any compromise.

''Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it is a reminder if one is still needed, of the importance of combating terrorism without compromise. Close as we are to its epicenter, let us appreciate the value of international cooperation to that end,'' he said.

Payne said Australia and India share a positive vision of a free, open, and secure Indo pacific.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan at length, the leaders said.

''Last month did see the fall of Kabul and along with the ongoing fight against terrorism, the future of Afghanistan remains a central concern to both our countries,'' Payne said.

''Both of our countries have been victims of appalling terrorist attacks and this day September 11 will be forever remembered for those terrible events 20 years ago when terrorist struct at the heart of our friend -- the US -- and also by extension at a modern, pluralist and democratic world,'' she said.

Dutton hailed the bilateral defence relationship and said that it was at a historic high.

The foreign and defence ministerial talks took place amid renewed efforts by the Quad member countries to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides India and Australia, the Quad comprises the US and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021