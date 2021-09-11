Allahabad HC has history of over 150 years, its judgment disqualifying PM Indira Gandhi shook nation: CJI

As President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and Advocates Chambers at Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said that the High Court has a history of over 150 years. Mentioning the 1975 judgment disqualifying PM Indira Gandhi, he said, "Allahabad HC has a history of more than 150 years. In 1975, it was Justice J Lal Singh, who passed the judgement disqualifying PM Indira Gandhi, which shook the nation."

"Today I was overwhelmed to be in the city of Kumbh, a city to know for its knowledge, a city in which Mahatama Gandhi declared the most peaceful war ever known against the Britishers," Ramana added. Stating that the appointment of three women judges in the Supreme Court last month was a 'historic' decision towards women empowerment, President Kovind on Saturday said that to achieve the inclusive ideals of the Indian Constitution, the role of women in the judiciary needs to be increased.

"If we have to achieve the inclusive ideals of our Constitution, then the role of women in the judiciary also has to be increased," said President Ram Nath Kovind at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh today. He noted that the presence of four women judges out of the total 33 judges appointed in the Supreme Court is the highest ever in the history of the judiciary.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court's historic decision to enrol India's first woman lawyer, Cornelia Sorabji in 1921, the President termed that decision a forward-looking decision in the direction of women empowerment. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)