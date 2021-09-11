Left Menu

Over 1,100 banned cough syrup bottles seized in Bengal, one held

PTI | Malda | Updated: 11-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 17:10 IST
cough syrup Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,100 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, were seized in West Bengal's Malda district and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel conducted a search operation in Milki area under the English Bazar police station limits on Friday and recovered 1,120 bottles of the banned cough syrup worth Rs 5 lakh, an officer said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was trying to hand over the contraband to another person, the officer said. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

