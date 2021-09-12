Left Menu

Maharashtra: Jailer, cop attacked by 2 inmates in Thane's Aadharwadi Jail

A jailer and a police constable were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two inmates in the Aadharwadi Jail of Maharashtra's Thane, the police informed.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:24 IST
Maharashtra: Jailer, cop attacked by 2 inmates in Thane's Aadharwadi Jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jailer and a police constable were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two inmates in the Aadharwadi Jail of Maharashtra's Thane, the police informed.

Jailer Anand Pansare and police constable Bhausaheb Ganjve were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured jail staff were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment, the police added.

As per the police, following the incident, a case under Sections 333 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two accused, Mohammad Altaf and Ankit Mahendra Prasad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021