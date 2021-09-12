Left Menu

MP: Three teens drown in fountain water

Three teenage boys drowned in the water of a fountain located near Halali dam in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha district on Sunday, police said. One of the boys started sinking in the water of the fountain first and two of his friends rushed to save him.

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:01 IST
MP: Three teens drown in fountain water
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenage boys drowned in the water of a fountain located near Halali dam in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Sunday, police said. The deceased, Amit Patel (17), Mohit Sharma (18) and Abhya Sharma (19), who were from Ashoka Nagar locality in Bhopal, had gone for a picnic to the spot, which is around 30 km from the district headquarters, Kararia police station inspector Aruna Singh told PTI. ''They were bathing under the fountain when they drowned. One of the boys started sinking in the water of the fountain first and two of his friends rushed to save him. However, all three of them drowned in the process. The incident took place under Khamkheda police outpost area,'' he added.

The bodies of the three victims were later retrieved and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021