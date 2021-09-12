Qatari foreign minister visits Kabul, Al Jazeera says
Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Al Jazeera news channel reported on Sunday.
Qatar, considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban, played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries last month.
