Qatari foreign minister visits Kabul, Al Jazeera says

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Al Jazeera news channel reported on Sunday.

Qatar, considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban, played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries last month.

