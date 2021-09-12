Andhra records 1,190 fresh COVID cases, 11 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,190 new COVID cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 20,29,985, informed the state health bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 15,110. With 1,226 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 20,00,877, whereas 13,998 people succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)