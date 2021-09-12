Motor racing-Verstappen handed three-place grid drop for Russian GP
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:28 IST
Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen will have a three-place grid drop at the Russian Grand Prix after stewards ruled he was mainly to blame for a collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton at Monza on Sunday.
The collision put both men out of the Italian Grand Prix, with Dutch driver Verstappen's Red Bull landing on top of Hamilton's Mercedes.
The Russian Grand Prix is next up on Sept. 26.
