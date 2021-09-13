Left Menu

Man arrested for killing aunt in central Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his aunt in central Delhis Chandani Mahal area, police said. During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was found that on August 30, a man was seen on the street where the deceased stayed, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:42 IST
Man arrested for killing aunt in central Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his aunt in central Delhi’s Chandani Mahal area, police said. The accused, identified as Farman, is a resident of Meerut, they said. On September 3 around 7.30 pm, police got information about foul smell emanating from a locked house atChatta Lal Miyan, Daryaganj, police said. Police rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of Mumtaj Parveen, 55, lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom, a senior police officer said. The body had deep cut marks on the backside of the neck. The Crime and FSL teams inspected the site and the body was shifted to a mortuary, police said. During investigation, CCTV footage was obtained and it was found that on August 30, a man was seen on the street where the deceased stayed, the officer said. Further, it was found that around 8 pm, he got down from an auto-rickshaw and entered the street. After half-an-hour, he was seen coming back with his face covered and boarded an auto, police said. On Sunday, information was received and raids were conducted in Meerut from where police nabbed the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh said. Farman runs a readymade clothing shop. He disclosed that his aunt Mumtaz tried to frame him and his family in a double murder case of Bara Hindu Rao police station two months earlier. They also have a property dispute with the deceased, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021