Nine-month-old boy dies after portion of roof collapses

A nine-month-old boy died after a portion of a roof fell on him in North Delhis Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Saturday received a PCR call that a houses roof caved in and a woman and her child were buried under it, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:45 IST
A nine-month-old boy died after a portion of a roof fell on him in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Saturday received a PCR call that a house's roof caved in and a woman and her child were buried under it, a senior police officer said. Police reached the spot and found three people buried under the debris. They were taken to Kapil hospital, Burari from where they were referred to LNJP Trauma Centre, the officer said. At LNJP, Naksh was declared brought dead. Her mother, Anchal (20), suffered severe injuries but was stable. Sidhi (9), who was conscious, also suffered some injuries. They are being treated, the officer said. A case has been registered against the owner of the house under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The landlord, Ranbir Singh Rana (56), a resident of Nangli Poona village, was arrested on Sunday, police added.

