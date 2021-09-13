Left Menu

Kejriwal govt doing nothing to fill vacancies, health infra: DYFI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:49 IST
Kejriwal govt doing nothing to fill vacancies, health infra: DYFI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth organisation on Sunday held a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing the city government of doing nothing against galloping unemployment and the worsening public healthcare system.

The demonstration was held by the Delhi wing of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and a memorandum of demands was submitted to Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after it.

The primary demands included the immediate start of recruitment to fill the vacant government posts in Delhi, the DYFI said in a statement.

“Almost 33,000 posts of teachers are vacant,” said DYFI’s Delhi State Committee secretary Aman Saini, referring to the Delhi government’s reply to a query by his organisation under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

“Another 10,000 posts are vacant in Jal board and 8,000 in PWD,'' he said, adding the Kejriwal government is doing nothing to fill these vacancies.

In the memorandum, the organisation also said the availability of hospital beds has seen a continuous reduction for three consecutive years before the pandemic due to which Delhi witnessed death at every corner during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. ''It should therefore now be a top priority of the Delhi government to set up new government-owned district hospitals and intensify the universal vaccination programme,'' said the memorandum.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021