Kejriwal govt doing nothing to fill vacancies, health infra: DYFI

A youth organisation on Sunday held a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing the city government of doing nothing against galloping unemployment and the worsening public healthcare system.

The demonstration was held by the Delhi wing of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and a memorandum of demands was submitted to Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after it.

The primary demands included the immediate start of recruitment to fill the vacant government posts in Delhi, the DYFI said in a statement.

“Almost 33,000 posts of teachers are vacant,” said DYFI’s Delhi State Committee secretary Aman Saini, referring to the Delhi government’s reply to a query by his organisation under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

“Another 10,000 posts are vacant in Jal board and 8,000 in PWD,'' he said, adding the Kejriwal government is doing nothing to fill these vacancies.

In the memorandum, the organisation also said the availability of hospital beds has seen a continuous reduction for three consecutive years before the pandemic due to which Delhi witnessed death at every corner during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. ''It should therefore now be a top priority of the Delhi government to set up new government-owned district hospitals and intensify the universal vaccination programme,'' said the memorandum.