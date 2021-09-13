SPD's Scholz most convincing in German TV election debate - snap poll
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 01:30 IST
Social Democrat (SPD) chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz was the most convincing performer during the first half of a prime time television debate on Sunday, two weeks before a German election, a snap poll for ARD television showed.
